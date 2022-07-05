Catholic priest abducted in Nigeria, diocese says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) -A Nigerian Catholic priest was abducted from his rectory in the town of Zambina in the northern state of Kaduna in the early hours of Monday, the local Catholic diocese said on Monday.

It said parishioners went to look for Father Emmanuel Silas after waiting in vain for him to conduct the morning mass.

It is not clear who carried out the abduction.

Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria’s northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing, where thinly stretched security forces often fail to stop the attacks.

The latest kidnap comes after gunmen last week abducted four Chinese workers with some local employees and killed an unknown number of people at a mine in Niger state in northwestern Nigeria.

Photo The inside of St. Francis Catholic Church a day after an attack by gunmen on worshippers during a Sunday service mass in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria, 06 June 2022. According to Ondo state authorities over 50 people were killed and numerous others injured in the attack on the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, during Pentecost Sunday mass on 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER