Cautious welcome for unexpected US-China climate agreement at COP26

Activists and politicians have cautiously welcomed an unexpected US-China declaration that vowed to boost climate co-operation.

The EU and UN described the move as encouraging and an important step, but Greenpeace said both countries needed to show more commitment.

The US and China are the world’s two biggest CO2 emitters.

They said they would work together to achieve the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Scientists say that limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C will help humanity avoid the worst climate impacts. This is compared with pre-industrial temperatures.

The announcement by the two global rivals was made on Wednesday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, which officially ends on Friday.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are now expected to hold a virtual meeting as early as next week.

