Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid-19 vaccines have experienced heart inflammation, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.

In a statement dated 17 May, the CDC’s advisory committee on immunisation practices said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the “potential adverse event”, the committee said in the statement.

It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation.

Photo: A medical professional prepares a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event hosted by Unity Health Care, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

