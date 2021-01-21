CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

US President-elect Joe Biden (L) is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts (R) as Jill Biden (2-L) holds the Bible during the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik / POOL

US President Joe Biden signs three documents including an Inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet noinations in the Presidents Room at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremony to making Biden the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders during his first minutes in the Oval Office, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021, following his inauguration as 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

epa08954612 Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 20 January 2021. US President Joe Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to US citizenship for undocumented migrants – a complete reversal from Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

US President Joe Biden (R) delivers remarks at the ‘Celebrating America’ event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

epa08951981 Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of Transportation nominee for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, center, wears a protective mask during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/Kevin Dietsch / POOL

EPA-EFE/DNCC

epa08955326 A university student holding a book attends a protest against the education ministry’s new bill in front of Greek Parliament, Athens, Greece, 21 January 2021. Students and professors protested against proposals for a university police force, changes in the system for admission to higher education and a number of other issues. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) arrives to a press conference at the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2021. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a speech during a parliament session in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C) returns to Chigi Palace after a meeting with Italian President Mattarella in Rome, Italy, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen removes her protective face mask at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

Clinicians prepare the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain, 20 January 2021. More than four million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to government figures. People in their 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable in England are now among those being offered the vaccine. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman walks where the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Zabeel Health Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A Russian Federal Guard Service (FSO) serviceman guards in front of the mausoleum of Vladimir Lenin during a commemoration for the 97th death anniversary of the founder of the former Soviet Union on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 21 January 2021. Lenin, who died in 1924, was placed in the mausoleum despite his wish to be buried near his mother at Volkovo cemetery in St. Petersburg. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Cathay Pacific staff walk in the arrival hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac are displayed at Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media visiting in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A vial of a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Villa Scassi Hospital in Genoa, Italy EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Iraqi security forces secure the road leading to the site of two bomb attacks in central Baghdad, Iraq, 21 January 2021. According to local media reports, two bombs exploded in a popular market area in central Baghdad on 21 January morning. At least 13 people were killed and dozens were injured. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

epa08952544 Italian Coast Guards remove and transport a specimen of whale identified last 17 January, in the port of Sorrento, southern Italy, 20 January 2021. The delicate activity of towing the cetacean was conducted, under the coordination of the Maritime Directorate of Naples, by two patrol boats of the Italian Coast Guard, which moved the specimen towards the port of Naples, where they arrived at the first light of dawn, after a few hours of navigation. The transport to the port of Naples will allow the necropsy examination necessary to more accurately identify the causes of the death of what would appear to be one of the largest specimens of whale identified in the Mediterranean. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

epa08950902 A man walks his dog past depleted sand bags which have been placed to protect Market Street in Walsden, Britain, 20 January 2021, as storm Christoph brings heavy rains across the region.

Grounded Boeing 737-800 aircrafts of Norwegian budget carrier ‘Norwegian’ at Arlanda Airport of Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON

Vaccination details are noted on a vaccination certificate, during the administration of 150 Corona vaccinations at the Univerity Clinic in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS ARNOLD / POOL

