Meghan Markle loses privacy lawsuit against tabloid’s use of biography Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a ...

CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

Armenia and Azerbaijan reject peace talks Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Tuesday of firing directly into each other's territor...

Egypt to guarantee financing to Egypt Air Egypt's finance ministry will guarantee long-term financing of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($191 mill...

Hungary says new EU proposal on rule of law conditions ‘unacceptable’ Hungary considers a new proposal by the European Union presidency to tie future EU aid to rule of l...

Nine stranded pilot whales died on a beach in Spain Nine stranded pilot whales have died on a beach on Spain’s northern coast but local authorities and...

Germany introduces further restrictions to curb on increase in cases Germany will restrict the size of gatherings and fine people who flout tracking rules in an effort ...

Britain and Canada impose sanctions on Belarusian President Lukashenko Britain and Canada imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Tuesday on Belarusian President Al...

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91, plunging his country into mou...

Malta: Producer prices slip in August The Industrial Producer Price Index in August fell by 1.00 percent, following an increase of 0.93 pe...

Former Roma captain Francesco Totti visits girl who woke up from coma after hearing his message Italian footballing legend and former Roma captain Francesco Totti has visited Ilenia Mellili, the ...

Malta: Radisson Blu will close temporarily in two days The Radisson Blu hotel in St Julian's will close temporarily in two days. In a statement, the ho...

Macron promises help to Belarus opposition French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday committed to help mediate in the Belarusian political c...

Malta: Most employees are never contacted after work Around four in every ten workers in the EU say they have received work-related calls or messages in ...

Romanian town elects mayor by landslide, despite dying two weeks ago A Romanian town has re-elected their mayor by a landslide even though he died two weeks ago from CO...

Poland and Hungary to create institute for assessing rule of law in EU countries Hungary and Poland will set up a joint institute to assess the state of rule of law across European...

Azerbaijan cancels all international flights as country imposes martial law Azerbaijan canceled all international flights except for those with Turkey as fighting intensified ...

More than 60 UK universities to meet thousands of European students online at the British Council’s first Europe-wide UK education fair More than 7,000 students from EU and EEA countries are expected to join the British Council’s first...

Outrage in India after another woman dies following gang rape India is once again under shock after another gang rape of a 19-year old woman has sparked outrage ...