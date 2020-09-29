CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
epa08683777 Genoa?sGoran Pandev (2R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Genoa CFC vs FC Crotone at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA epa08704741 Diogo Jota (R) of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Fabinho after scoring during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal London in Liverpool, Britain, 28 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Jason Cairndruff / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. epa08704182 A still image taken from a handout video footage published 28 September 2020 on the official website or the Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry shows shows allegedly the Azerbaijani weapon strikes during a military operation at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). Armed clashes erupted on 27 September 2020 in the simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. EPA-EFE/AZERBAIJAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa08149039 A general view of Ravidas camp, in New Delhi, India, 16 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). Some of the convicts of a fatal gang rape in 2012 lived in the neighbourhood. According to a news report, Indian court issued death warrants for the four men convicted in the case and set the date for hanging for 22 January. The victim, a physiotherapy student, was gang raped by six men on a moving bus in New Delhi. She died after undergoing several surgeries in a Singapore hospital. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com Via Facebook Photo published by Policinico Gemelli epa08704493 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) reviews a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in the Presidential courtyard in Vilnius, Lithuania, 28 September 2020. Macron is on a two-days official visit in Lithuania. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina epa08703535 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (R) and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (L) hold a press conference in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade office in Budapest, Hungary, 28 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LAJOS SOOS HUNGARY OUT
