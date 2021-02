Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A hotel staff clean snow at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021. Winter storm with cold easterly winds brings ice and fresh fallen snow with snow drifts. Many railway services in Germany are disrupted. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Postman is refelcted at the Pariser Platz with Brandenburg Gate in the background in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021. Winter storm with cold easterly winds brings ice and fresh fallen snow with snow drifts. Many railway services in Germany are disrupted. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A woman walks among the snow covered Holocaust memorial, the Memorial to the murdered jews of Europe, in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2021. Winter storm with cold easterly winds brings ice and fresh fallen snow with snow drifts. Many railway services in Germany are disrupted. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

General practitioner Janos Plavecz (R) vaccinates an elderly man with the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the US biotechnology company Moderna in his surgery in Tatabanya, Hungary, 05 February 2021. The nationwide inoculation of people in the oldest age group, who registered to receive a jab, was launched on 04 February 2021. EPA-EFE/TAMAS VASVARI HUNGARY OUT

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows waste water pouring into Argolic Gulf, of the Aegean Sea, caused by problems in the Biological Treatment of the Region of Nafplio, Greece, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS

Floating barriers placed by Hellenic Coast Guard to prevent the spread of the severe marine pollution in Argolic Gulf, of the Aegean Sea, caused by problems in the Biological Treatment of the Region of Nafplio, Greece, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS

A general view of the Pacaya volcano expelling molten lava seen from the village of El Rodeo, in Escuintla, Guatemala, 08 February 2021. The volcano has increased its activity in recent days with explosions and rivers of lava on its slopes. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A worker sorts red chillies after harvesting in the fields in Indore, India, 08 February 2021 (issued 09 February 2021). The west region of Nimar in the state of Madhya Pradesh is one of the largest producers of red chillies in India. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

The sun shines on a civil servant during a debate on the establishing of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, designed to help EU countries alleviate the economic and social consequences of COVID-19, during a plenary session of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET



Police fire a water cannon at demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon and other cities, for a third day of mass protests against the military coup. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

