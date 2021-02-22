CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Captain Sir Tom Moore poses for photographers to promote the launch of his book ‘Tomorrow is a Good Day’ at his home in Bedfordshire, Britain, 17 September 2020 (reissued 02 February 2021). According to Moore’s family, 100-year old Tom Moore, who raised about 33 million British pounds (almost 37 million euros) for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), has died 02 February 2021. Moore was taken to a hospital 31 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19 and having problems with breathing. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epaselect epa09027929 President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputova brings flowers to lay at a memorial on the third anniversary of the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak, in Bratislava, Slovakia, 21 February 2021. Kuciak was shot dead together with his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in his home in Velka Maca, close to Bratislava, on 21 February 2018. The 27-year-old reporter was working for the Slovak news website actuality.sk and specializing on topics of tax evasion. Police suspected that the killing was linked to his investigations. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

epa09029131 People react during a memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand 22 February 2021. New Zealand marks the tenth anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake which killed 185 people. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa09029137 New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays a wreath during a memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand 22 February 2021. New Zealand marks the tenth anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake which killed 185 people. Others are unidentified. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jens Spahn, German Minister of Health. EPA-EFE/Andreas Gora / POOL

EU commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a press conference after a virtual Eurogroup meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi . EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG / POOL

epa09028875 Front-line worker CALHN and Medi-hotel Nurse Annabel Thomas receives the Pfizer Vaccine from a COVID-19 Vaccinator Health Care Worker at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Adelaide, Australia, 22 February 2021. Australia will begin its roll out of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on the same day, the country’s most complicated logistical exercise to date. EPA-EFE/MORGAN SETTE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Health workers colect samples from pupils at the Louise Bourgeois school in Paris. EPA-EFE/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL

First responder Barry Hunter receives his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Fulton County Board of Health’s mass vaccination site inside the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Georgia, USA. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Employees of the Tunisian national airline Tunisair shout anti-government slogans during a rally to protest after freezing Tunisair accounts over a debt dispute with a Turkish airline company, at the head office of Tunis Air, in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 February 2021. Employees of the Tunisian national airline Tunisair said they will be on strike on 19 February after the freezing of the company’s accounts over debt dispute worth some 11 million US dollars with Turkey’s TAV, which operates two airports in the country. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

People are seen in the baggage collection area at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

People walk in Glasgow city center before new coronavirus restrictions come into force in Glasgow, Britain. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

epa09023171 A policeman stands outside the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain, 19 February 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip has spent a third night at hospital where he was admitted as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A man walks next to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A man with face mask walks in front of mural depicting two persons wearing face protective masks amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Cairo, Egypt. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A vendor waits for consumers at his food stall at a market in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Two men ride a motorcycle in front of a mural alluding to social distancing due to the coronavirus, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

A medical worker takes a sample from a person during a COVID19 test at a makeshift testing station in central Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

epa09016472 A pedestrian walks past a closed souvenir store on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 16 February 2021. The UK government is preparing to announce the lifting of third UK lockdown. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to deliver a speech 22 February to outline the easing of lockdown restrictions. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The sculpture ‘Hands Across the Divide’ by northern Irish sculptor Maurice Harron is seen in Londonderry in northern Ireland, Britain.

epaselect epa09028730 Police ends a party in the Vondelpark, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 21 February 2021. At the beginning of the evening, a big party started in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark. Via a video on Facebook, a live report was made of the party, where hundreds of people gathered. EPA-EFE/EVERT ELZINGA

epaselect epa09028984 Police officers wade through water as they search for missing woman Ju Zhang at Darebin Creek in Melbourne, Australia, 22 February 2021. Missing Persons Squad detectives have returned to Heidelberg West as part of the ongoing search for missing Epping woman Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa09029265 People carry aid supplies as they wade through flood water in Pebayuran, Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, 22 February 2021. Heavy rains damaged the embankment of the Citarum river causing more than eight thousands of houses submerged in flood and thousands of people flee their houses. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Schalke mascot Erwin leaves after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 20 February 2021. Dortmund won 4-0. EPA-EFE/Lars Baron / POOL CONDITIONS – ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

epa09026244 Levante players celebrate their 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Levante UD in Madrid, Spain, 20 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Manager Josep Guardiola (L) of Manchester City reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City in London, Britain, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/John Walton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

FC Inter’s goalkeeper Samir Handanovic reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and FC Inter at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

epa09029397 An undated handout photo made available by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ambassador to DR Congo, Luca Attanasio, issued 22 February 2021. According to reports citing the Italian Foreign Ministry, Attanasio and a security member were killed in an apparent attack on a UN convoy near Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks to the media as he arrives to attend an EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL

