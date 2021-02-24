CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09030816 A handout photo made available by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) shows a veterinarian wearing hazmat suit, conducting medical check up on a sedated Bornean Orangutan before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, 17 February 2021 (issued on 23 February 2021). BOSF and the national nature conservation agency (BKSDA) released 10 orangutans back to the wild in Bukit Batikap Protection Forest in Central Kalimantan and the Kehje Sewen Forest in East Kalimantan amid the pandemic according to BOSF. EPA-EFE/BOSF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09030813 A handout photo made available by Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) shows workers wearing hazmat suits, carring a sedated Bornean Orangutan before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, 17 February 2021 (issued on 23 February 2021). BOSF and the national nature conservation agency (BKSDA) released 10 orangutans back to the wild in Bukit Batikap Protection Forest in Central Kalimantan and the Kehje Sewen Forest in East Kalimantan amid the pandemic according to BOSF. EPA-EFE/BOSF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People are being PCR tested in Partybus in Ishoej, Denmark. While the citizens are being tested, they can listen to music and watch disco lights. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT

An informal vendor sells her products on the street in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

People walk by ‘A Brasileira’ cafe in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

People enjoy spring-like weather at a park in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A woman pass by a sign hanging on the fence of Vivantes Humboldt hospital in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

epa09031713 A handout photo made available by the press office of the Social Security Institute of San Marino (ISS) shows some of the 7,500 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 being stored after arriving at the Social Security Institute, in San Marino, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREA COSTA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the press office of the Social Security Institute of San Marino (ISS) shows a truck being unloaded from 7,500 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 that arrived at the Social Security Institute, in San Marino. EPA-EFE/ANDREA COSTA

Nursing staff prepare the desks for a day of mass vaccination against Covid-19 in the Blue Hall of the Stockholm City Hall, the venue for the Nobel Prize banquets, in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/Jonas Ekströmer SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

Doctors waiting for a vaccination against COVID-19 at Military Medical Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Police officers check pedestrians in downtown Budapest as part of the containment measures of Covid-19 in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe

Members of different trade union organizations gather for the International Platform Workers Action Day in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

(L-R) Minister of Health Carolina Darias, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and first Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo arrive to attend question time at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 24 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

epa09032849 US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (virtually) make statements in the East Room of the White House about their virtual bilateral meeting in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Pete Marovich / POOL

Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, salutes the coffins with the bodies of the Italian ambassador in the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and the Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, on arrival at the military airport of Ciampino, near Rome, Italy, 23 February 2021. The two were killed in an attack in Congo a day earlier on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

epa09032832 Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini receive the coffins with the bodies of the Italian ambassador in the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and the Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, on arrival at the military airport of Ciampino, near Rome, Italy, 23 February 2021. The two were killed in an attack in Congo a day earlier on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

epa09032836 Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini receive the coffins with the bodies of the Italian ambassador in the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and the Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, on arrival at the military airport of Ciampino, near Rome, Italy, 23 February 2021. The two were killed in an attack in Congo a day earlier on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

epaselect epa09032688 A Genesis GV80 SUV driven by US golfer Tiger Woods of the US is seen at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, USA, 23 February 2021. According to a statement released by the LA County Sheriff, Tiger Woods was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Visitors walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Cars in front of car carrier ships at the port of Bremerhaven, northern German. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN



A dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is prepared prior to the vaccination of a nurse at Escaleritas public health center in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria city in the Canary islands, Spain. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

epa09031187 Czech freediver David Vencl celebrates after setting a new world record for the longest swim under ice at Lake Vapenka, near Teplice, Czech Republic, 23 February 2021. Vencl, a Teplice freediver and winter swimmer, swam a distance of 80.9 meters under the ice of 30 centimeters thickness in one breath and without a wetsuit shortly after noon on 23 February to set a new Guinness World Record. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

