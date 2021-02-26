CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09036566 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel (R) give a joint press conference at the end of the first of a two days video conference of the members of the European Council on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2021. The EU Council announced that EU leaders will take stock of the epidemiological situation. They will continue working to coordinate their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing in particular on the authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines and the movement of persons. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R-Top) attends to a video conference of the members of the European Council to discuss the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparedness for health threats, security and defence, and relations with the Southern Neighbourhood, in Lisbon, Portugal, 25 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

epa09036565 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel (R) arrive to give a joint press conference at the end of the first of a two days video conference of the members of the European Council on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Brussels, Belgium, 25 February 2021. The EU Council announced that EU leaders will take stock of the epidemiological situation. They will continue working to coordinate their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing in particular on the authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines and the movement of persons. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Sweden’s Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren . EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery

US President Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/Anna Moneymaker / POOL

(FILE) – Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

People present their coronavirus vaccination certificate or ‘green badge’ at the entrance of a music concert in Tel Aviv, 24 February 2021. Israel reopened cultural hubs for people with a vaccination certificate or ‘green badge’, after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Israel started lifting some of its coronavirus restrictions and allowed the use of ‘Green Badge’ app for vaccination certificate for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Passengers wait at coronavirus testing station at the Vnukovo airport in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Libya’s new prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. EPA-EFE/STR

A passenger of an international flight wearing a protective face mask arrives at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

People and nurses wait at the entrance of the vaccination center of Nimes, France. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

British Airways (BA) aircrafts are seen at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A doctor wearing protective gear looks on at the intensive care unit of National Koranyi Institute of Pulmonology treating COVID-19 patients, during the pandemic of new coronavirus COVID-19 in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

An Algerian health worker disinfects a bus stop in Algiers, Algeria. EPA-EFE/STR

A local policeman (L) is vaccinated against COVID-19 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the first day of COVID-19 vaccination process of rescue and security forces in Madrid, Spain, 25 February 2021. The Spanish city begins to vaccine teachers, and elders being 80 years old and older, as well. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

epa09023939 Iraqi soldiers close down a street during curfew as a part of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 in central Baghdad, Iraq, 19 February 2021. Iraq?s Supreme Health and Safety Committee on 13 February introduced strict measures to reduce coronavirus infections, including imposing an evening lockdown excluding those with medical needs, security forces, media professionals, service departments, and employees in grocery stores. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

epaselect epa09037060 Relatives of inmates mourn as they ask the authorities for information about their loved ones, at the Center for the Deprivation of Liberty Zonal 8 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 25 February 2021. The situation led to struggles between relatives and the police when the latter urged them to leave the prison entrance. Ecuador is going through its third consecutive day with maximum tension in different penitentiaries, while the uncertainty of relatives of the prisoners does not diminish given the prison crisis that has left a wave of bloody riots. At least 79 people died in the prison riots. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

epa09036093 A handout photo made available by Galapagos National Park shows the reinsertion of 461 land iguanas on Santiago Island, Galapagos, 13 February 2021 (Issued 25 February 2021). Technicians from the Galapagos National Park reinserted 461 land iguanas on Santiago Island from another island in the Ecuadorian archipelago in order to return these reptiles to a habitat from which they had become extinct. (ATTENTION EDITORS: Editorial use only in connection with reporting on the events depicted in the image) EPA-EFE/Galapagos National Park / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Galapagos National Park HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa09037417 Rumiati, 65, who suffered a stroke, sits in the sand receiving a traditional medical treatment with black sand at Syiah Kuala beach, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 26 February 2021. Locals in the area believe that bathing with black sand can cure and prevent strokes and hypertension. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

epa09037554 Debris of the collapsed Camogli cemetery on sit at the water in Genoa, Italy, 26 February 2021. The seaside cemetery in Camogli collapsed on 22 February due to the crumbling of the cliff on which it rested, sending some 200 caskets into the water. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE RISSO

epa09037559 Debris of the collapsed Camogli cemetery on sit at the water in Genoa, Italy, 26 February 2021. The seaside cemetery in Camogli collapsed on 22 February due to the crumbling of the cliff on which it rested, sending some 200 caskets into the water. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE RISSO

epa09037558 Debris of the collapsed Camogli cemetery on sit at the water in Genoa, Italy, 26 February 2021. The seaside cemetery in Camogli collapsed on 22 February due to the crumbling of the cliff on which it rested, sending some 200 caskets into the water. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE RISSO

A tourist observes a Monarch Butterfly in the national reserve of El Rosario located in the Mexican state of Michoacan. EPA/Marcos Delgado

epa09035562 A visitor looks at Caravaggio’s ‘San Giovanni Battista’ artwork exhibited at the Royal Museums of Turin, Italy, 25 February 2021. The masterpiece will be exhibited from 25 February to 30 May in the rooms dedicated to Caravaggesque painters in the Galleria Sabauda. The work comes from Rome from the National Galleries of Ancient Art thanks to an exchange promoted by the two museums. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

epa09035564 Visitors stand next to Caravaggio’s ‘San Giovanni Battista’ artwork (L) exhibited at the Royal Museums of Turin, Italy, 25 February 2021. The masterpiece will be exhibited from 25 February to 30 May in the rooms dedicated to Caravaggesque painters in the Galleria Sabauda. The work comes from Rome from the National Galleries of Ancient Art thanks to an exchange promoted by the two museums. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

