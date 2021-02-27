CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Afghan army soldiers Celebrate Soldiers Day in Herat, Afghanistan, 27 February 2021. Afghan army soldiers mark the Soldiers Day on 27 February across Afghanistan to pay tribute to Afghan defense forces. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan army soldiers perform during the country marked Soldiers Day in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 27 February 2021. Afghan army soldiers mark the Soldiers Day on 27 February across Afghanistan to pay tribute to Afghan defense forces. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A Yemeni child waits for his father to bring a donkey to transport their family?s donated food ration through a rough mountainous path at the remote district of Al-Haymah, some 100 km from Sana?a, Yemen, 14 February 2021 (issued 23 February 2021). Many Yemenis in the country’s rough mountainous areas use camels and donkeys, the cheapest and preferred way, to transport food supplies to their remote villages. Due to the high poverty rate, the war-ridden country is experiencing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations. The UN has warned that over 16 million people, more than half of Yemen’s population, are struggling to get food every single day, and an estimated 50,000 others are living in famine-like conditions. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People attend the funeral service for slain Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, in Attanasio’s hometown of Limbiate, near Milan, Italy, 27 February 2021. The Italian ambassador to the DR Congo Attanasio, and a carabiniere Iacovacci were killed on 22 February in an attack on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi participates in a news conference with Democratic lawmakers regarding COVID-19 economic relief legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 26 February 2021. The House of Representatives is set to vote on a 1.9 trillion USD COVID-19 economic relief package. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at a table left empty two comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger? Steak House in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 February 2021. The restaurant was provided with a number of wax figures of famous people by the Madame Tussauds wax museum to help fill tables going unused as a result of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining and to draw attention to the fact that as of today restaurants in the city are able to serve at 35% capacity, up from 25%. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A waiter stands near wax figures of television personality Al Roker (C) and actor Jon Hamm (L) at Peter Luger? Steak House in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 February 2021. The restaurant was provided with a number of wax figures of famous people by the Madame Tussauds wax museum to help fill tables left empty to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements and to draw attention to the fact that, as of today, restaurants in the city are able to serve at 35% capacity, up from 25%. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Passengers walk after disembarking from a train at Luz station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

People stroll through central Rome during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

