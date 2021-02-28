CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 8 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09033840 Paramedics transfer COVID-19 patient from the fully occupied Sokolov Hospital, in Sokolov, Czech Republic, 24 February 2021. According to the Czech Ministry of Health, the capacity of intensive care beds in hospitals is close to absolute exhaustion, with about 15 percent available. The government will ask the Chamber of Deputies to extend the state of emergency, and the government plans to tighten measures to spread the epidemic of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

epa09041800 A demonstrator pours water on a tear gas canister fired by police (not pictured) during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. Security forces intensified their use of force to crack down on anti-coup demonstrations following weeks of unrest since the 01 February military coup. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

epa09029504 A woman receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid19 vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in Ealing, west London, Britain 22 February, 2021. Britain’s Prime Minister Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered a coronavirus jab by the end of July. Johnson is to announce his four-part plan to lift the UK coronavirus lockdown on 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa09040754 People enjoy a sunny and warm day in the centre of Rome during the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Italy, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

epa08810879 Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa08926841 A school crossing sign in London, Britain, 08 January 2021. Schools across England are closed doors until 15 February due to the governments lockdown restrictions. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa09029138 New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy (2ndL partially hidden) attend a memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand 22 February 2021. New Zealand marks the tenth anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake which killed 185 people. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa09041443 US President Joe Biden speaks to the media before departing the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 February 2021 for a trip to Wilmington, Delaware. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

epa09020038 The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele speaks from the Social Security Community Unit where the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi (out of frame), administered the first doses of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 to health personnel, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

epa06257221 Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speaks during the presentation of his new book in Moscow, Russia, 10 October 2017. The book is titled ‘I Remain an Optimist’. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa09036893 US President Joe Biden looks on as a nurse gives a vaccine to Corey Hamilton, a firefighter EMT stationed at Engine Company 9 in Northwest DC, as he participates in an event commemorating the 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shot during a ceremony at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

epaselect epa09041358 Protesters riot the police station at La Rambla during a new march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pau Rivadulla Duro A.K.A ‘Pablo Hasel’ in Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2021. Hasel was given a nine-month-prison sentence late January after the Supreme Court found him guilty of incitement to terrorism and offense against the dignity of the Spanish Crown and State institutions on his lyrics. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

epa09040678 The leader of Tunisia’s largest political Islamist party Ennahda Rached Ghannouchi speaks during a rally in opposition to President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

epa08857109 Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz leaves the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) after the vote on the dissolution of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, 02 December 2020. The Knesset approved in a preliminary vote to dissolve itself, with a majority of 61 MKs compared to 54 opponents, which could plunge Israel into its fourth election in less than two years. EPA-EFE/ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL

epa09038676 A Houthi supporter shouts slogans in front of an anti-US banner during a protest against the US administration and the Saudi-led coalition, in Sana?a, Yemen, 26 February 2021. Thousands of pro-Houthis Yemenis took to the streets of Sana’a to protest against Saudi-imposed stringent restrictions on commercial and fuel imports to the war-ridden country, accusing the US administration of continuing to support the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis since 2015. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

epa08926452 An empty main road seen during a complete closure amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Gaza City, 08 January 2021. The Ministry of Interior in Gaza City announced on 05 December 2020 full closure on Friday and Saturday of every week as well as the closure of schools, universities, mosques, and government ministries until further notice and work from 6am until 6pm only to face the rising number of new infections with the coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER



epa09001872 Christians in Kurdistan wait in line to register their names for Pope Mass in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, 10 February 2021. Pope Francis will become the first pope to visit Iraq next month, in a trip to five places, including Baghdad, Erbil and Mosul between 05 and 08 March. EPA-EFE/Gailan Haji

epa09039038 Vials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination day, in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 February 2021 (issued 26 February 2021). With a humanitarian crisis and almost a year after having registered its first case of Covid-19, Venezuela according to official numbers keeps the spread of this disease at bay, numbers that are questioned by the union doctors who claim that there is a ‘very high under reporting’ of Covid-19 cases. About 140,000 cases and more than a thousand deaths is the figure for Venezuela and, although the data is questioned, in the country there has not been a hospital collapse greater than that which has already occurred for more than five years. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

epaselect epa09038092 A doctor prepares his syringe with a dose of Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine before a first vaccine injection in Paris, France, 26 February, 2021. France begins vaccination of people aged 50 to 64 with Astrazeneca anti-covid19 vaccine as allowing doctors to vaccinate in their doctor’s offices as the country is in the midst of a new wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections as the number of cases is increasing day by day. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

epa09025241 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) stands inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 20 February 2021. The Moscow City court will hold a visiting session at the Babushkinsky District Court Building to consider Navalny’s lawyers appeal against a court verdict issued on 02 February 2021, to replace the suspended sentence issued to Navalny in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case with an actual term in a penal colony. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV MANDATORY CREDIT

epa05952442 Jiangsu supporters cheer for their team during the AFC Champions League group H soccer match between Adelaide United and Jiangsu Suning FC at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia, 09 May 2017. EPA/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epaselect epa09042219 People look towards Mount Etna volcano while the date was sketched into the ashed on the central squre in Zafferana Etnea near Catania, Sicily, Italy, 28 February 2021. A strong rain of lapilli and lava ash is recorded on the east side of the volcano. In particular, there are two eruptive vents and the height reached by the activity is about 300 meters. It is the seventh eruption recorded since 16 February. EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino

epaselect epa09034743 An intense Strombolian activity with the emission of a lava fountain, which exceeds 400 meters in height, is underway from two open vents inside the South-East crater of Etna volcano, with the emission of lava ash, Sicily island, southern Italy, 24 February 2021. There is a flow that heads towards the desert Valle del Bove. The paroxysmal phenomenon, the sixth since 16 February, is monitored by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology-Etna Observatory of Catania. The average amplitude of the volcanic tremor shows high values with an increasing tendency. The localization of the source is in the area of the South-East crater at a depth of about 2,700 meters above sea level. The infrasonic activity is also quite sustained both in the rate of occurrence and in the energy of the events and is located in the South-East crater. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

epa09042486 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2-L) of Arsenal in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC in Leicester, Britain, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa09042307 Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic (L) and Sampdoria’s Maya Yoshida fight for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

epa09042399 Atalanta’s Robin Gosens (bottom) scores his team’s second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match UC Sampdoria vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

epa09042743 Inter?s Matteo Darmian (L) jubilates with his teammate Romelu Lukaku after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Inter and Genoa CFC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

epa09042760 Lucas Moura (C) of Tottenham celebrates with teammates Gareth Bale (L) and Harry Kane (R) after scoring the 3-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC in London, Britain, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Julian Finney / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epaselect epa09028718 Kylian Mbappe (L) of Paris Saint-Germain and Ruben Aguilar (R) of Monaco in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco in Paris, France, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

epa09040659 Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski (L) in action against Cologne’s goalkeeper Timo Horn (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Koeln in Munich, Germany, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS – ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

epa09041525 Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona FC and Juventus FC at Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

