CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09044470 Sanremo Festival host and artistic director, Amadeus and Rai Radio2 Dj Ema Stokholma (R) pose during a photocall on occasion of the 71st Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 01 March 2021. The music festival runs from 02 to 06 March. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

epaselect epa09041832 Demonstrators gesture at riot police behind makeshift barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. Security forces intensified their use of force to crack down on anti-coup demonstrations following weeks of unrest since the 01 February military coup. EPA-EFE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

epaselect epa09035621 A demonstrator kneels as he protests against the military coup while riot police advance on a street as tensions rise in Yangon, Myanmar, 25 February 2021. Anti-coup demonstrations continued amid regional diplomatic attempts to reach a resolution to weeks of unrest caused by the military coup. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

epaselect epa09041833 Demonstrators hold placards calling for the released of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 28 February 2021. Security forces intensified their use of force to crack down on anti-coup demonstrations following weeks of unrest since the 01 February military coup. EPA-EFE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

A person holds a rose and flashes the three-finger salute during prayers for Tin Nwe Yi, a teacher who was killed during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 March 2021. Several people were killed and many injured on 28 February as Myanmar security forces cracked down on anti-coup protesters following weeks of unrest since the 01 February military coup. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (L), walks at the entrance of the WTO following a photo-op upon her arrival at the WTO headquarters to take office, in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 March 2021. Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes the reins of the WTO amid hope she will infuse the beleaguered body with fresh momentum to address towering challenges and a pandemic-fuelled global economic crisis. EPA-EFE/FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL

epa09044215 Iraqi workers perform maintenance work in the al-Tahira al-Kubra church (the Grand Immaculate Church) ahead of the Pope Francis visit to the church at the Assyrian town of Qaraqosh, some 13 km east of Mosul, northern Iraq, 25 February 2021 (issued 01 March 2021). Pope Francis will visit the Church of Grand Immaculate near Mosul, during his trip to Iraq from 05 to 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

epa09044213 Iraqi policemen stand guard as Iraqi workers perform maintenance work in the al-Tahira al-Kubra church (the Grand Immaculate Church) ahead of the Pope’s visit to the church at the Assyrian town of Qaraqosh, some 13 km east of Mosul, northern Iraq, 25 February 2021 (issued 01 March 2021). Pope Francis will visit the Church of Grand Immaculate near Mosul, during his trip to Iraq from 05 to 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

epa09044193 A handout photo made available by Georgian President’s Press Service shows Charles Michel, the president of the European Union Council (L) and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili (R) attending a news conference at Georgian president’s residence in Tbilisi, Georgia, 01 March 2021. Michel is on a working visit to Georgia. EPA-EFE/GEORGIAN PRESIDENT’S PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A view shows Iraqi and Vatican flags and the picture of Pope Francis at the Assyrian town of Qaraqosh, some 13 km east of Mosul, northern Iraq, 25 February 2021 (issued 01 March 2021). Pope Francis will visit the Church of Grand Immaculate near Mosul, during his trip to Iraq from 05 to 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

epa09044148 New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at the WTO headquarters to take office, in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 March 2021. The 66-year-old Nigerian former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will assume her post as the new Director-General of the WTO on 01 March after she was confirmed for the office on 15 February. EPA-EFE/FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Motorists maneuver at a street during rush hour in Taipei, Taiwan

