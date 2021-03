Reading Time: 8 minutes

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa09073122 Former Bolivian Acting President Jeanine Anez appears from the cells of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) in La Paz, Bolivia, 13 March 2021. Former Bolivian Acting President Jeanine Anez wrote to the Organization of American States (OAS) and the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Bolivia requesting the presence of an observer mission to ‘evaluate objectively’ her apprehension. EPA-EFE/STR

epaselect epa09072685 A woman leaves a floral tribute at the band stand in Clapham Common, near where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. A serving Met police constable has appeared in court charged with kidnapping and killing of Sarah Everard who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA BRATT

epa09073092 People attend a vigil by a band stand in Clapham Common, near where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. A serving police constable has appeared in court charged with kidnapping and killing of Sarah Everard who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA BRATT

epa09073099 People attend a vigil by a band stand in Clapham Common, near where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. A serving police constable has appeared in court charged with kidnapping and killing of Sarah Everard who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA BRATT

epaselect epa09073251 Family and friends of Elfego Miranda, one of the Guatemalan nationals killed in the Santa Anita massacre, attend his funeral procession at the San Francisco cemetery in Comitancillo, Guatemala, 13 March 2021. In January 2021, 19 migrants, mostly from Guatemala, were shot dead and incinerated in Santa Anita, Mexico. Their families were notified of an alleged car accident by their smugglers. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

epaselect epa09071885 Russian people watch an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa burn during the Maslenitsa (Shrovetide) festival in the town of Suzdal, Russia, 13 March 2021. The Maslenitsa festival, which originates from Slavic mythology, takes place this year from 08 March to 14 March 2021. It is usually celebrated in the last week before the Great Lent. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

epa09061500 Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with his daughter Gabriella pose for photographers during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain, 08 March 2021. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was due to be released on 07 March after serving a five year jail term in Iran for alleged spying, a claim which she denies. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

epa09069687 Indian people gesture as they wait to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a Vaccination Centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 12 March 2021. Phase two of the COVID-19 vaccination is underway in India for people aged 60 years and above, as well as people above the age of 45 years who have specific comorbid conditions. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

epa07215121 Participants of the 31st Party Congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) watch the new leader of the party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer reacts at her victory, in Hamburg, Germany, 07 December 2018. At the party congress, a new party chairwoman or chairman is to be elected on 07 December 2018. Associated with the election is the debate over the fundamental political orientation of the CDU after Chancellor Merkel will no longer hold this office. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

epa09070069 Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and Health Minister Roberto Speranza during Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s visit to Covid-19 vaccination center in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Roberto Monaldo / POOL

epa09072784 (FILE) – Julian Reichelt, newly appointed Chairman of BILD’s editorial offices, poses for a picture in the editorial rooms of German newspaper BILD in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2017 (reissued 13 March 2021). Reichelt on 13 March 2021 asked the board of BILD tabloid’s publishing house Axel Springer SE to put him on leave from his post as BILD editor-in-chief while a compliance investigation against Reichelt is underway, the publishing house confirms. The move comes after growing concerns over Reichelt’s alleged misbehaviour towards female co-workers, which he denies. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

epaselect epa09053101 Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the media during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 05 March 2021. On 04 March Italy blocked the export of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Australia amid a vaccine shortage raw between the company and the European Union. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa09050425 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees was held at the conference hall of the office building of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 March 2021 (issued 04 March 2021). The meeting took place at a time when the grand struggle is being waged to achieve the comprehensive development of our own-style socialism along the path of sure victory indicated by the ever-victorious WPK. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa09048275 Seiko Hashimoto, president of Tokyo 2020, attends the five-party meeting at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 03 March 2021. The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) held a five-party meeting on 03 March 2021 with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Government of Japan, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). EPA-EFE/Du Xiaoyi / POOL

epa08973221 European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccine export transparency, in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2021. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on 29 January 2021 approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on the EU market for people over 18. Earlier in the day, the European Commission published a redacted version of the contract between the EU Commission and Anglo-Swedish biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca over the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine doses, following their dispute over delivering less than allegedly agreed on. The EU and AstraZeneca disagree over parts of the contract, which have been blacked out in the published redacted version. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

epa09055924 (FILE) – Britain’s Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018 (reissued 06 March 2021). US channel CBS will air an interview with Britain’s Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, 07 March. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08226929 US singer Billie Eilish arrives for the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena in London, Britain 18 February 2020. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

epa09073171 (FILE) – Former US boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler arrives on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 07 February 2011 (reissued 14 March 2021). The middleweight boxing legend passed away aged 66 in his home in New Hampshire on 13 March 2021, his wife announced. EPA-EFE/SONZA GABRIEL

epa00984320 Stadium staff sit in empty seats after Blackburn fans failed to take up their full allocation of tickets for the FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea played April 15, 2007 at Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom. Prompting manager Mark Hughes to say ticket prices were too high. EPA/LEE SANDERS UK AND IRELAND OUT – NO ONLINE/INTERNET USE WITHOUT A LICENCE FROM THE FOOTBALL DATA CO LTD.

epa09068835 AS Roma’s Stephan El Shaarawy (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

epa09072797 Youssoufa Moukoko (R) of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring their team’s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LARS BARON / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

epa09072431 Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic (L) celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Benevento Calcio vs ACF Fiorentina at Ciro Vigorito stadium in Benevento, Italy, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MARIO TADDEO

epa09073008 Getafe’s defender Djene Ortega (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Thomas Lemar (2-R) in action during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid held at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium, in Getafe, Madrid, central Spain, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

epa09072792 Everton’s Richarlison (front) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Burnley FC in Liverpool, Britain, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Gareth Copley / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa09073072 Manchester City?s John Stones (2-nd R) scores the first goal for his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Manchester City in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Adam Davy / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa09071946 Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (C) stands as players ‘take the knee’ prior to the match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in London, Britain, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Mike Hewitt / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08749895 (FILE) – British Airways passenger aircraft at Heathrow Airport Terminal Five in London, Britain, 14 March 2020 (reissued 16 October 2020). Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier British Airways was on 16 October 2020 fined by the British Information Commissioner’s Office, IOC, 20 million pound for ‘failing to protect the personal and financial details of more than 400,000 of its customers’, and processing ‘personal data without adequate security measures in place’ as the authority stated. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Escorted by water-squirting tugs, the new Carnival Glory arrives in Cape Canaveral, Florida 11 July 2003. Constructed in Monfalcone, Italy, at a cost of $500 million U.S., the 952-foot liner is to be the largest ship sailing weekly Caribbean cruises from Central Florida. It can accommodate more than 3,000 guests and is the 19th ship in the fleet of Miami, Florida based Carnival Cruise Lines. Former astronaut Sally Ride is scheduled to christen the ship Monday, July 14. EPA PHOTO/EPA/ANDY NEWMAN

epa09041977 The first Australian shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is unloaded from an airplane at Sydney International Airport, Australia, 28 February 2021. A total of 300,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Sydney. EPA-EFE/Edwina Pickles / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

