CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks with pupils during the beginning of the new school year in Athens, Greece, 14 September 2020. Schools throughout Greece opened on 14 September but in completely different conditions than other years, as the pandemic has necessitated changes and a long list of protection measures, starting with the use of face masks by all and the careful cleaning of hands, classrooms and equipment. EPA-EFE/Thanassis Stavrakis / POOL EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON / POOL EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET EPA-EFE/GONZALO FUENTES / POOL MAXPPP OUT EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL EPA/VALDA KALNINA EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER epa08679672 Bayern and Schalke players in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, 18 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS CONDITIONS – ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Doctors and nurses greet Vincenzo, the Bergamo-born patient recovered from Covid-19 after 50 days of isolation, while he is discharged from the Polyclinic Campus Bio-Medico hospital in Rome and transferred by helicopter to his home city during the second phase of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 24 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI General view of the Center Court during the men’s singles third round match between Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain and Dusan Lajovic (L) of Serbia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 18 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi / POOL Medical specialists in a protective suits wait for patients at the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 14 September 2020. Russia opened massive testing of the new called Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV epa08371805 An employee of the Municipal Public Services cleans the Margaret Bridge over the River Danube with a high pressure water jet cleaner amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Budapest, Hungary, 19 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/MARTON MONUS HUNGARY OUT Sergio Aguero of Manchester City lies on the pitch during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley in Manchester, Britain, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Martin Rickett/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Healthcare workers bag a sample at a COVID-19 testing facility in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 18 September 2020. Victoria has recorded more than 19,000 cases of or SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT epaselect epa08680133 Police try to intercept protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, 19 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
ALTERNATE CROP epa08248325 (FILE) – Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney delivers a statement to media in the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Dinard, France, 05 April 2019 (re-issued 26 February 2020). According to media reports, the Maldives has hired Clooney to represent it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in support of the Rohingya minority. The Maldives’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid on 25 February announced that the country will formally join The Gambia in challenging Myanmar’s military crackdown on the persecuted Muslim minority. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH epa08680823 Belarus women protest against the presidential election results during women’s peaceful solidarity action in Minsk, Belarus, 19 September 2020. Opposition activists continue their daily protest actions, demanding new elections under international observation. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Like this: Like Loading...
Related