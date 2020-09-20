CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 6 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
epa08677973 A handout photo made available by the NASA’s Worldview application, part of the NASA Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS), shows a satellite images of ‘medicane’ Ianos moving over the Mediterranean, 17 September 2020 (issued 18 September 2020). A rare hurricane-like cyclone in the eastern Mediterranean, a so-called ‘Medicane’, named Ianos is forecasted to make landfall on 18 September 2020. EPA-EFE/NASA WORLDVIEW / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES A man walks in a flooded street caused by the Mediterranean hurricane (Medicane) Ianos, in Orea Eleni Natural Thermal Spring, Corinth, Peloponnese, Greece. EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS epa08680453 Residents walk in a a flooded street at the center of Karditsa, central Greece when the Mediterranean hurricane (Medicane) Ianos struck Thessaly, Greece, 19 September 2020. Since Ianos made landfall overnight on 17 early September morning, the Fire Brigade has received a total of 2,450 throughout Greece for help and pumping out of flood water. Most calls for help came from the southern Ionian Islands, western Greece (which, along with sections of NW Peloponnese, were under a state of emergency), Central Greece and Thessaly. Several operations are still active, while the total calls include 619 completed rescues. A farmer who went missing in Karditsa, was found dead. EPA-EFE/YANNIS PAPAGEORGIOU EPA-EFE/YANNIS PAPAGEORGIOU View of a flooded road in Karditsa, central Greece when the Mediterranean hurricane (Medicane) Ianos struck Thessaly, Greece. EPA-EFE/STR A staff in protective face mask works in the preparations at a polling station for the vote of the constitutional referendum on cutting the number of parliamentarians, during the third phase of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 19 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI epa08682038 A staff in protective face mask works in the preparations and setting up of a polling station for the vote of the constitutional referendum on cutting the number of parliamentarians, during the third phase of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 19 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI (FILE) – A general view of the South Portico and South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Workers walk across the grounds of the Zawiya Oil Refinery some 40 kms west of Tripoli, Libya. EPA/SABRI ELMHEDWI (FILE) – A close-up shows ‘TikTok’ on a smart phone. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON A model presents a creation by Irish designer Paul Costello during a presentation for his Spring/Summer 2021 collection at the London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 18 September 2020. This year London Fashion week will be holding shows online due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA epaselect epa06500849 United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen during an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, USA, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE epaselect epa08679953 Mourners gather outside the US Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2020. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the court, died at the age of 87, from metastatic pancreatic cancer. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO People in Bavarian costume set up a beer table, observed by the police, to celebrate the Oktoberfest on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS epa08675822 Lisa poses with the official Oktoberfest beer mugs on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, 17 September 2020. The annual limited edition beer mug is already sold out, although the Oktoberfest 2020 had to be cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus. EPA-EFE/SAUL LOEB / POOL File photo of Spain’s King Felipe VI (L, front) with Spanish Second Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias (R) upon his arrival at the Royal Palace’s parade court to attend the state tribute to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims and people working on the front line in the fight against the pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, 16 July 2020. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS POOL epa08559738 Spanish Second Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias attends a Government Question Time Session held in the framework of a plenary session at Congress of Deputies in Madrid, Spain, 22 July 2020. The MPs debate and vote the final report of the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction that will lay the foundations of measures for mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA Relatives of a Covid-19 victim pray and read Holy Quran at the Baklaci cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN epa08678609 Morgue workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they prepare a body of Covid-19 victim for a funeral ceremony at the Cekmekoy morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, 17 September 2020 (issued 18 September 2020). Turkish authorities have now allowed the reopening of restaurants, cafes, parks and beaches, as well as lifting the ban on inter-city travel, as the country eases the restrictions it had imposed in a bid to stem the spread of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN EPA-EFE/TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT epaselect epa08681609 Belarusian policemen detain a participant of women’s peaceful solidarity action in Minsk, Belarus, 19 September 2020. Opposition activists continue their every day protest actions, demanding new elections under international observation. EPA-EFE/STR epa08683007 Thai pro-democracy activist and leaders of anti-government youth movement Parit Chiwarak (L) and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (R) talk to protesters on a truck during a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2020. Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters led by students took part in a mass rally against the royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for political and monarchy reforms. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK A worker in protective gear sprays disinfectant in a spa facility on the eve of its reopening day in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE A healthcare working in protective gear works at a COVID-19 testing facility in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS (FILE) – A British Union Jack flag and a flag of England fly in front of Big Ben in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA A woman shows her arms with the words ‘Alive (women)’ and ‘Mexico’ as feminists demonstrate against the Government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the roundabout of Illustrious Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. PA-EFE/Francisco Guasco epaselect epa08682878 Police block a women’s march heading to the National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) in the historic center of Mexico City, Mexico, 19 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos Students wearing face masks attend a class inside the gym at Isacco Newton High School in Rome, Italy. Schools reopened in much of Italy on 14 September after being closed for six months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 5.6 million students were expected to be back to school. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton . EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL North Korean soldiers look toward the boarder on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as seen from in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. EPA-EFE/Park Tae-Hyun/KOREA POOL / POOL Test samples of Rapid Antigen test for Covid-19 lie on the table after the swab testing drive inside a mall in Mumbai, India. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI file photo by EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA EPA-EFE/David Fernandez epa08672632 A visitor stands in front of the painting ‘The Death of Manuel Torres’ (L) by Colombian artist Fernando Botero during the press preview of the Exhibition ‘Botero: 60 Years of Painting’ at CentroCentro in Madrid, Spain, 16 September 2020. The show features 67 artworks by Botero and will run from 17 September 2020 to 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez EPA-EFE/David Fernandez Properties for sale and rent in London, Britain. EPA/ANDY RAIN A white-tailed eagle (Haliaeetus albicilla) flies during a bird show at the Deutsche Greifenwarte in Hassmersheim, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK epa08669905 A bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) flies during a bird show at the Deutsche Greifenwarte in Hassmersheim, Germany, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK epaselect epa08669900 A king vulture (Sarcoramphus papa) looks in his enclosure at the Deutsche Greifenwarte in Hassmersheim, Germany, 15 September 2020. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
