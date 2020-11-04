CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

People gather to watch results in the presidential election on a screen in Times Square in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

President Donald Trump supporters listen to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during a Republican watch party at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. EPA-EFE/DAVID BECKER

People watch US elections results in a restaurant in Shanghai, China, 04 November 2020. Republican candidate and incumbent Donald J. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden are jostling for Electoral College votes need to secure the presidency. To win a candidate needs to acquire 270 Electoral College votes. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

US President Donald Trump?s supporters celebrate in front of the Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Supporters watch election results coming in at former Vice President and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden’s Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. A. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Chairs are set up with social distancing at former Vice President and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden’s Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks on election night at an event at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2020. Americans voted to choose the next President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Democratic Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Dr. Jill Biden arrives to speak at his Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose the next President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

epa08797864 Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R), President of Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati (2-L), President of Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico (C) and Premier Giuseppe Conte (L) at the Altar of the Fatherland for the celebrations of Day of the Unification of Italy and the Day of the Army, Rome, Italy, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. EPA-EFE/Francisco Seco / POOL

A card board cut-out of British Prime Minster Boris Johnson warns to ‘stay alert’ inside an empty restaurant in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A graffiti mural, created by artist Harrygrebdesign, in the Trastevere neighborhood is dedicated to women in Poland protesting against Poland’s new abortion law, Rome, Italy, 31 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A man walks on the Champs-Elysees, on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement , in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The temperature of an arriving passenger is checked by a health care worker at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

A street musician plays at the shopping street Zeil in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A woman buys food at a stall at Torrent Gornal Market, in La Florida district, in L’Hospitalet near Barcelona, Spain,. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

A owner prepares to close his restaurant in the center of Turin, empty of customers in compliance with the new government decree in force to face the second wave of the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Heavy equipment destroy a damged building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

epa08794082 A handout photo made available by the Turkish Health Ministry shows, three-year-old girl Elif Perincek, who survived 65 hours under a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at the hospital at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 02 November 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least 91 people died while more than 800 were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/TURKISH HEALTH MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

file photo EPA PHOTO ANP/DUTCH ROYAL NAVY/REMCO SCHOONDERWOERD

The sun rise behind Tower Bridge on the River Thames on a cold and clear morning in London, Britain, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

