CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
People gather to watch results in the presidential election on a screen in Times Square in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE President Donald Trump supporters listen to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during a Republican watch party at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. EPA-EFE/DAVID BECKER People watch US elections results in a restaurant in Shanghai, China, 04 November 2020. Republican candidate and incumbent Donald J. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden are jostling for Electoral College votes need to secure the presidency. To win a candidate needs to acquire 270 Electoral College votes. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI US President Donald Trump?s supporters celebrate in front of the Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Supporters watch election results coming in at former Vice President and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden’s Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. A. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Chairs are set up with social distancing at former Vice President and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden’s Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO US President Donald J. Trump speaks on election night at an event at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2020. Americans voted to choose the next President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL Democratic Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Dr. Jill Biden arrives to speak at his Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose the next President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO epa08797864 Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R), President of Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati (2-L), President of Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico (C) and Premier Giuseppe Conte (L) at the Altar of the Fatherland for the celebrations of Day of the Unification of Italy and the Day of the Army, Rome, Italy, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. EPA-EFE/Francisco Seco / POOL A card board cut-out of British Prime Minster Boris Johnson warns to ‘stay alert’ inside an empty restaurant in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN A graffiti mural, created by artist Harrygrebdesign, in the Trastevere neighborhood is dedicated to women in Poland protesting against Poland’s new abortion law, Rome, Italy, 31 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI A man walks on the Champs-Elysees, on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement , in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON The temperature of an arriving passenger is checked by a health care worker at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh A street musician plays at the shopping street Zeil in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK A woman buys food at a stall at Torrent Gornal Market, in La Florida district, in L’Hospitalet near Barcelona, Spain,. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau A owner prepares to close his restaurant in the center of Turin, empty of customers in compliance with the new government decree in force to face the second wave of the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO Heavy equipment destroy a damged building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN epa08794082 A handout photo made available by the Turkish Health Ministry shows, three-year-old girl Elif Perincek, who survived 65 hours under a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at the hospital at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 02 November 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least 91 people died while more than 800 were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/TURKISH HEALTH MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES file photo EPA PHOTO ANP/DUTCH ROYAL NAVY/REMCO SCHOONDERWOERD The sun rise behind Tower Bridge on the River Thames on a cold and clear morning in London, Britain, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com
5th November 2020
Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.
4th November 2020
Update 2120 - Two more persons die with Covid-19 - The Department of Health announced that two persons died of Covid-19. The two victims bring the death toll for the day to 4.
4th November 2020
Cyprus announced new restrictions on Wednesday to fight a resurgence of COVID-19 after a rise in cases in recent weeks.
A curfew on movement from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will start on Thursday and remain in force until Nov. 30.
4th November 2020
England's month-long lockdown has been officially approved by the Commons which voted in favour of the new shutdown.
In a House of Commons vote on Wednesday, MPs supported the new coronavirus measures by 516 to 38, a majority of 478.
4th November 2020
Italy's latest restrictions to try to rein in the coronavirus include a partial lockdown of its richest and most populous region Lombardy around the financial capital Milan, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.
4th November 2020
4th November 2020
The Italian football club Lazio is being accused of not having respected, the health protocol linked to covid-19.
4th November 2020
AP news agency reported that Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin and fought President Donald Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.
4th November 2020
4th November 2020
British retailer John Lewis said on Wednesday it would cut 1,500 head office jobs as part of its strategy to return to sustainable profit by 2025.
