CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
A handout photo made available by UN photo shows US President Donald J. Trump, speaking during the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations meetings are held mostly virutal. Seated at dais are Volkan Bozkir (at left), President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. EPA-EFE/Rick Bajornas / UN Photo / HANDOUT epa08688453 A handout photo made available by UN photo shows Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaking during the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations meetings are held mostly virutal. Seated at dais are Volkan Bozkir (at left), President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. EPA-EFE/Eskinder Debebe / UN Photo / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa08688753 A reporter watches Chinese President Xi Jinping remotely address via video the General Debate of the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in the international news office area at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. The annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations is being held without the usual heads off state in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE epa08689270 A handout photo made available by UN photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations meetings are held mostly virtual. EPA-EFE/Rick Bajornas / UN Photo HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Swedish Public Health Agency speaks during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/NAINA HELEN JAMA epa08689349 US Vice President Mike Pence addresses the crowd at a Trump Pence campaign rally in Gilford, New Hampshire, USA, 22 September 2020. Vice President Pence and President Trump face Democratic challengers former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the 03 November 2020 election. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER A handout picture made available by the UK Parliament shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson listening to a question in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 22 September 2020. Johnson spoke about new restrictive measures against the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Inter-institutional relations and Foresight, Maros Sefcovic gives a press conference at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL epa08688891 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (2-L) poses for a selfie in Rome, Italy, 22 september 2020. Conte said he is ‘very satisfied’ about the results of the Election Day (Costitutional Referendum and 7 Regional Elections). EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI epa08688829 Italian Democratic Party Secretary Nicola Zingaretti attends a press conference to comment on the result of the vote to renew local governors in seven regions, in Rome, Italy, 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON (FILE) – Belarusian President-elect Alexander Lukashenko ch. EPA-EFE/ANDREI STASEVICH / BELTA / POOL European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier . EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL epa08690143 European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen gives a statement on New Pact for Migration and Asylum at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL A woman wearing protective face mask walks in front of a coronavirus testing station in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK A pupil wears a 3D-printed plastic face shield while attending class at a secondary school in Pristina, Kosovo. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, is seen ahead of a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/SAUL LOEB / POOL epa08630124 League secretary Matteo Salvini (L) and The Lague Paty candidate for the President of Tuscany Susanna Ceccardi (R) pose for a selfie picture after the electoral event of League Party in Orbetello, Tuscany, Italy, 27 August 2020. The regional election in Tuscany, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held between 15 September and 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO An Indian health worker takes swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/STR EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS Passangers arriving Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT A pedestrian passes a HSBC bank branch in central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN A sale at a store in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN People eat in a restaurant in Covent Garden in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Members of the public queue at an NHS testing facility in Edmonton, London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER A woman performs security check on travellers at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI Visitors walk through the Nakamise shopping street at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A couple wearing protective face masks walk near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Workers walk across the grounds of the Zawiya Oil Refinery some 40 kms west of Tripoli, Libya. EPA/SABRI ELMHEDWI epa08688280 A Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system (R) is on display during the Kavkaz-2020 (The Caucasus 2020) military exercises in Ashuluk range in Astrakhan region, Russia, 22 September 2020. The Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff exercise involving Russian Armed Forces and military troops from other countries take place from 21 to 26 September at the Russian internal ranges of the Southern Military District and in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV (FILE) – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny . EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV epa08689813 An undated, recent handout photo made available by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his Instagram site shows Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, issued 23 September 2020. According to a statement of the Charite hospital Navalny was discharged from acute inpatient care on 22 September. Given his progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible, Charite stated. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NAVALNY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa08686361 An undated, recent handout photo made available by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his Instagram site shows Navalny (L) together with his wife Yulia Navalnaya at the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, issued 21 September 2020. Navalny is treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin since 22 August 2020 for being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. In accompanying text Navalny said he was able to breathe on his own all day. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NAVALNY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa08687015 Federal Secretary of Italian party Lega, Matteo Salvini, attends a press conference to comment on the result of the regional votes and the referendum for the cut of Italian parliamentarians, in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER epa08682677 Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini shows his dejection during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AS Roma at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 19 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA A Chinese man walks past a logo of Nike outside Nike store in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG Pope Francis on occasion of his Wednesday General Audience at Saint Damaso Court at the Vatican, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI Migrants, who came from Turkey, about to land from their overloaded rubber dinghy as they arrive at the coast near Mytilene, Lesbos island, Greece. EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com (FILE) A file photo showing a ING bank logo . EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN Pipes for the construction of the German-Russian gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 are piled up at Mukran port in Sassnitz, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN View of the skyline of the Polish capital of Warsaw. EPA/TOMASZ GZELL file photo EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL Swedish SEB bank signage. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN photo EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH epa08687922 Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems shoot during the Kavkaz-2020 (The Caucasus 2020) military exercises in Ashuluk range in Astrakhan region, 22 September 2020. The Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff exercise involving Russian Armed Forces and military troops from other countries take place from 21 to 26 September at the Russian internal ranges of the Southern Military District and in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV epa08689706 A handout photo made available by Tasmania Police on 23 September 2020 shows efforts to rescue hundreds of pilot whales stranded off Tasmania’s remote west coast, at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia, 22 September 2020 (issued 23 September 2020). Tasmania has recorded its largest stranding of whales, with an estimated 470 pilot whales discovered beached on the island?s west coast between 22 and 23 September 2020. According to officials, almost one third of them have already died. EPA-EFE/TASMANIA POLICE HANDOUT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES A house is adorned with hundreds of pumpkin decorations in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica, California, USA. EPA/MIKE NELSON Photo EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
