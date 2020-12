Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa08873079 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) prior to post-Brexit trade deal talks, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 December 2020. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK’s exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

epa08875583 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a military parade dedicated to the victory in the recent Karabakh war, in Baku, Azerbaijan, 10 December 2020. The simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh territory erupted into a war between the two countries on 27 September 2020 along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). On 09 November 2020 Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and Armenian Prime Minister signed a joint statement announcing a complete ceasefire and halt of all military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, and return of the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/ROMAN ISMAYILOV

epa08875588 Azerbaijani military march past durind a military parade dedicated to the victory in the recent Karabakh war, with the presence of visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Baku, Azerbaijan, 10 December 2020. The simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh territory erupted into a war between the two countries on 27 September 2020 along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). On 09 November 2020 Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and Armenian Prime Minister signed a joint statement announcing a complete ceasefire and halt of all military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, and return of the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/ROMAN ISMAYILOV

epa08872885 People window shop on Picadilly in London, Britain, 09 December 2020. Non-essential shops in all parts of England were allowed to reopen when lockdown ended on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. England is a three tier system which will be reviewed on 16th December 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa03165730 The Visa and Mastercard logo are displayed in store fronts in New York City, New York, USA, 30 March, 2012. Law enforcement officials are investigating what appears to be a massive theft of U.S. consumers’ credit card data, MasterCard and Visa confirmed Friday. The computer security expert who first reported the theft said it might involve as many as 10 million MasterCard and Visa accounts, making it one of the largest known credit card heists. EPA/PETER FOLEY EPA/PETER FOLEY

epa08874165 Flags are seen at half mast at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) building as a sign of respect for late soccer player Paolo Rossi in Rome, Italy, 10 December 2020. Paolo Rossi died aged 64 on 09 December 2020. As part of FIFA’s 100th anniversary, in 2004 Rossi was named as one of the Top 125 greatest living footballers. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

epa08873825 Paolo Rossi of Italy (C) scores the 1-0 goal during the 1982 FIFA World Cup final match between Italy and West Germany, in Madrid, Spain, 11 July 1982 (issued 10 December 2020). Paolo Rossi died aged 64 on 09 December 2020. As part of FIFA’s 100th anniversary, in 2004 Rossi was named as one of the Top 125 greatest living footballers. EPA-EFE/ANSA

