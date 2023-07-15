Central Mediterranean migrant arrivals up 140% in first half of 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Frontex said that the number of detections of irregular border crossings in the Central Mediterranean rose to 65,600 in the first six months of 2023.

The EU border agency said that this was the highest number on this route for this period of the year since 2017 and was up by nearly 140% on a year ago.

The Central Mediterranean remains the main migratory route into the EU, Frontex said.

It said the overall number of detections of irregular border crossings at EU’s external borders reached 132,370 in the January-June period, the highest total for the first half of the year since 2016 and 10% more than a year ago, according to preliminary calculations.

Nearly 2 900 standing corps officers and Frontex staff are involved in various operations supporting member states and neighbouring countries in protecting the EU’s external borders and fighting crime.

Key findings:

In June, there were 29 240 detections of irregular border crossings, up 40% year-on-year. Highest since 2016.

The Central Mediterranean route accounted for half of the irregular crossings into the EU so far this year.

Entries on other migratory routes into the EU declined.

