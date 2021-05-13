Reading Time: < 1 minute

Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday.

Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play.

Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

Edin Dzeko set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan just after the half-hour mark to give Roma hope of a comeback, but Inter’s top scorer Lukaku made sure of a fourth successive win at the death.

Inter moved on to 88 points – their biggest haul since 2007 – while Roma, who will be coached by Jose Mourinho next season, are now guaranteed to finish no higher than seventh.

“It’s always right to play with desire and fighting spirit,” Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini said.

“Nothing changes when you are already champions, but you do play with a greater lightness and happiness.

“Always playing to win denotes the right mentality and attitude, which we must always have for our growth path.”

Reuters

Photo Inter Football