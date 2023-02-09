Chances of new wave of COVID low in China in coming months -CDC official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The possibility of a large new wave of COVID-19 is relatively low in the coming months in China, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country’s National Health Commission said , China has always shared COVID-related information with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Commission said that a Chinese delegation had made that assurance during a WHO meeting held in Geneva from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7.

