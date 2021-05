Reading Time: < 1 minute

There was chaos on a Ryanair Milan-Ibiza flight, after heated arguments erupted when a woman refused to put on her mask as the other passengers protested.

The other passengers at first tried to convince the woman to put on her mask but after several unsuccessful attempts, heated arguments broke out.

Panico ad alta quota. Sputi, insulti e botte per una mascherina indossata male. https://t.co/kJWQdnGGHv pic.twitter.com/ckKL3Sxhlz — RadioSavana (@RadioSavana) May 29, 2021

Photo: File photo by EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

