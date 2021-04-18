Chelsea beat Man City to secure place in FA Cup final

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday to book a place in next month’s FA Cup final thanks to a second-half goal by Hakim Ziyech that extended a remarkable turnaround since manager Thomas Tuchel took over as Blues coach in January.
By contrast, City manager Pep Guardiola – who made eight changes to the side which beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek – saw his dream of steering them to an unprecedented quadruple of titles come to an end.
Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea face Leicester City or Southampton, who play their semi-final on Sunday, in the showpiece match on May 15. It will be the Stamford Bridge side’s fourth apperaance in the final in the past five seasons.