Chelsea beat Man City to secure place in FA Cup final

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday to book a place in next month’s FA Cup final thanks to a second-half goal by Hakim Ziyech that extended a remarkable turnaround since manager Thomas Tuchel took over as Blues coach in January.

By contrast, City manager Pep Guardiola – who made eight changes to the side which beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek – saw his dream of steering them to an unprecedented quadruple of titles come to an end.

Hakim Ziyech (L) of Chelsea celebrates after scoring with teammate Timo Werner during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City in London, Britain, 17 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Adam Davy / POOL

Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea face Leicester City or Southampton, who play their semi-final on Sunday, in the showpiece match on May 15. It will be the Stamford Bridge side’s fourth apperaance in the final in the past five seasons.

