Chelsea held by Southampton

London (dpa) – Chelsea extended their unbeaten record under manager Thomas Tuchel to six Premier League matches as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Southampton on Saturday.

Mason Mount’s second-half penalty earned the visitors a point after Takumi Minamino had put Southampton ahead in the first half.

Chelsea remain fourth, while Southampton are 13th after ending a run of six straight defeats.

Later Saturday, Liverpool could move back into the top four if they beat Everton while bottom side Sheffield United go to Fulham and second-bottom West Brom play at Burnley.

Minamino, on loan from Liverpool, showed superb calm in front of goal, bursting through and then waiting before the Chelsea goalkeeper moved before slotting the ball home for the opener after 33 minutes.

Chelsea had dominated the match until that point and eventually their persistence paid as Mount won a penalty – fouled by striker Danny Ings – and converted it nine minutes into the second half.

But Southampton held out to end a horrible run of form, including a 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United.

“It was an important point for us,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

“A draw today feels like a win. And it’s a step towards us returning to our normal form.

“We are believing in what we are doing. The Premier League is tough. For us, it is good that we take a point from such a strong side.”

Tuchel was disappointed with his side’s lack of sharpness in front of goal.

“We had good possession in the opponent half (but) in the last 20 metres we lacked quality and that is the truth,” he said.

“We lacked determination, aggressiveness and more one on one chances. We controlled 80 metres, all counter attacks and when you control the match like this and you need a penalty to score, you see the problem is clear.”

