Chelsea secure first three points in Brighton away win

Following one of European football largest Summer spending sprees, Chelsea returned to the Premier League with a 3-1 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma scored the goals to kick the season in style, though manager Lampard will surely expect better of the Blues after what at times looked as a disjointed performances by his side.

Leandro Trossard had equalized for Brighton in the 54th minute, but Chelsea took only two minute to restore the lead.

Despite some rusty performances by the new acquisitions, Lampard will however be quite happy with the performance of Germany striker Timo Werner who was a constant threat to the Albion.

In the second match of the day, Wolverhampton Wanderers needed just six minutes to gain control of their match at Sheffield United with Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss findiong the net early in the match securing a comfortable 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

