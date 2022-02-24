Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control – Reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant is now under the control of Russian forces, according to Ukrainian media reports .

According to reports from the Ukrainian president, Volodymir Zelensky , the Russians are trying to take control of the nuclear power plant where in 1986 the worst nuclear accident in history took place .

In April of that year, a reactor at the plant exploded and a radioactive cloud spread over Europe. The exploded reactor was covered by a “sarcophagus” to prevent the escape of radiation.

According to Anton Herashchenko, an official of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, “the National Guard responsible for the protection of the nuclear waste deposit is putting up a tough resistance” to the Russians. If an artillery strike were to damage the depot, “radioactive dust would cover Ukraine, Belarus and the European Union” .

The Chernobyl power plant is located about 130 kilometers north of Kiev .

Zelensky wrote on Twitter that “our soldiers are putting their lives at risk to prevent the tragedy of 1986 from happening again. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe ”.

Corriere Della Sera