Children Covid-19 vaccine to reach Malta in coming days – Fearne / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8 December 2021

Morning Briefing

Children Covid-19 vaccine to reach Malta in coming days – Fearne

Malta will receive its first consignment of the children’s COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced. Addressing an EU Council of Ministers meeting, Fearne described the booster dose as crucial to overcome the current phase of the pandemic.

“The decision to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine booster early seems to have been a wise decision. Today, other European countries are doing the same.” The Deputy PM also told his counterparts that Malta delivering one of the largest amounts of vaccines per capita to their countries.

Final vote on cannabis pushed to next week

Parliament will take the final vote on the cannabis reform Bill next week after the Opposition called for a division during the Third Reading presented today. The new legislation will allow the possession of up to 7g of cannabis and the growing of four plants at home. It also provides for regulated clubs from where cannabis can be sold to registered members. Meanwhile, Church organisations, NGOs and lobby groups opposed to easing cannabis laws have filed a petition to parliament, in a last-ditch attempt to stop a reform bill from becoming law in its current form. The petition, signed by 44 organisations, former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and eight other individuals, calls on MPs to make a number of changes to the Bill.

Covid-19 Update: A total of 86 new daily cases were reported on Tuesday while 63 people recovered. 22 people are being treated in hospital, 3 of whom are in the ITU.