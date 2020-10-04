Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Chile

Chilean capital Santiago rocked by protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chilean demonstrators faced off anti-riot police during a protest at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile.

The protests were triggered after the fall of a protester into a river channel, allegedly pushed by a policeman, during a protest a night earlier.

Emergency team and protesters help the protester who allegedly was pushed by a policeman into the Mapocho River during a protest against the government Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Silva

The incident shocked Chile and unleashed a new wave of criticism against Carabineros (militarized police) for the repression during the demonstrations. The independent National Institute of Human Rights (INDH), which has monitored the social outbreak since it began in October 2019, assured that the young man is stable and asked the Carabineros to clarify the situation.

Via EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes
