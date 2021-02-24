China accused of doing ‘little’ to hunt for Covid origins

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chinese officials did “little” in terms of epidemiological investigations into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan in the first eight months after the outbreak, according to an internal World Health Organization document seen by the Guardian.

The internal WHO travel report summary, dated 10 August 2020, also said the team who met Chinese counterparts as part of a mission to help find the origins of the virus received scant new information at that time, and were not given any documents or written data during extensive discussions with Chinese officials.

The report from last summer, which was written as global infection rates reached 20m, offers new insights into how WHO scientists appear to have been stymied in their early efforts to study the outbreak in China.

The revelation comes after the Biden administration recently issued a pointed statement about its concerns over Chinese cooperation in studying the disease and the need for the WHO to be held to a high standard and protect its credibility.

Main Photo: Chinese medical workers gather as members of World Health Organization (WHO) leave Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, China, 29 January 2021. The international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) investigated the origin of Covid-19 during the next weeks. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

