China and Russia express concern about Kyrgyzstan situation

China and Russia on Wednesday expressed concern for the turmoil that has engulfed Kyrgyzstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Moscow was concerned by political unrest in Kyrgyzstan and hoped for a swift return to stability.

Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation home to a Russian military airbase, has been rocked by political unrest since the opposition stormed government buildings early on Tuesday, forcing the prime minister to quit and a parliamentary election to be annulled.

China said on Wednesday that it is highly concerned about the current situation in Kyrgyzstan and hopes the country can return to stability as soon as possible.

Opposition groups in the Central Asian nation, which borders China, took control of most of the government’s apparatus after storming buildings during post-election protests.

Some operations of foreign firms in the country have been attacked by unidentified groups, raising worries the country may descend into chaos.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that Beijing hopes all parties involved can appropriately resolve their issues via dialogue and that China supports policies its neighbour takes to safeguard its independence, security and sovereignty.

