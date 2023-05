Reading Time: < 1 minute

Drivers steer their all-terrain vehicles (ATV) through a mud pit during the Jeep Sprint Festival of the off-roader club ‘Offroad Kings’ in the village of Ozernoe, 25 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

All-terrain vehicle enthusiasts from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia took part in the races in various categories.

Via EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

