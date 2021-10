Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING (Reuters) – China customs said on Monday it had banned the import of British beef from cattle under 30 months of age due to a case of ‘mad cow’ disease in the country last month.

The ban was effective from Sept. 29, said the statement on the official Wechat account of the General Administration of Customs.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters

Photo EPA-EFE/MARISCAL