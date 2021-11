Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 21 (Reuters) – China has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania, the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that the country decided to take the move after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office in that country earlier this month.

China on Sunday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” over Lithuania’s move, according to the statement. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Photo EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA