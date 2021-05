Reading Time: < 1 minute

China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday it had fined five banks and relevant personnel held accountable a total of 366 million yuan ($56.9 million) for misconduct.

The banks are Hua Xia Bank, China Bohai Bank , Bank of China, China Merchants Bank and Bank of East Asia’s China branch.

The regulator will crack down on regulatory arbitrage and strictly prevent idling of funds, it said in a statement published on its website.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE