China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) – China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.

Photo – A medical worker prepares a shot of Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a community health station in Yantai, east China’s Shandong province. EPA-EFE/WEN TAN