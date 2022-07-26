China, Indonesia hail ‘win-win’ cooperation after rare Beijing summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The leaders of China and Indonesia pledged to scale up trade and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture and food security, following a rare visit to COVID-wary China by a foreign head of state.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Tuesday. China last hosted foreign leaders during the Winter Olympics in February, with Russian President Vladimir Putin among those who visited Beijing.

The commitment by China, Indonesia’s No.1 trading partner, to deepen trade relations and fully back Indonesia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year is an economic and political win for Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is widely known.

China hailed Indonesia as a model strategic partner, in contrast to its sharp words for the United States in recent months over issues from Taiwan and Ukraine to trade practices and the South China Sea.

“(China and Indonesia) have acted proactively and with a strong sense of responsibility to maintain regional peace and stability,” according to the joint statement.

“They have thus set an example of major developing countries seeking strength through unity and win-win cooperation.”

via Reuters