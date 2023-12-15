China pressures Taiwan with trade accusations and warplanes month before election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China on Friday pressured Taiwan with a trade barrier probe and warplanes in the Taiwan Strait a month before the island holds key elections, as Taipei called on Beijing to stop its “political operations”.

The Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections are taking place as China, which views the island as its own territory, has sought to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.Taiwan’s government and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have repeatedly said China is trying to interfere in the vote, whether by military means or co-opting Taiwanese politicians, to ensure an outcome favourable to Beijing.China’s Commerce Ministry said it had determined Taiwan had put up trade barriers in contravention of both World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a trade deal signed in 2010 with Taiwan. These barriers have had a “negative impact” on Chinese companies, it added.The ministry stopped short of announcing any countermeasures. It was also unclear whether the investigation is over.China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, in a separate statement, said that evidence from the probe is clear and that its conclusions objective and fair.

via Reuters

