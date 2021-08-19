China reports further drop in new local COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China reported on Thursday a further decline in new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the country’s current outbreak, now in its fourth week.

China posted five new locally transmitted infections for Aug. 18, down from six a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Three of them were in Jiangsu province, with one in Shanghai and another in Yunnan province.

Including imported infections detected in travellers arriving from abroad, China reported a total of 46 new confirmed cases for Aug. 18, compared with 28 a day earlier.

Separately, China reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from a day earlier. All of them were imported cases from overseas.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 18, mainland China had recorded 94,546 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Photo: A man wearing a mask sits in a store in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI