China reports highest cases of coronavirus since January

China reported 57 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for 6 July, up from 23 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. It was the highest daily tally of infections since 30 January.



Fifteen of the new cases were local infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. All 15 cases were located in the Yunnan province, in the city of Ruili which borders Myanmar. In response, authorities locked down the city, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home.

The latest cases were discovered during mass testing of residents. The positive cases include both Chinese and Myanmar nationals in the city, where there is an active cross-border trade. Authorities said they would step up border controls.

Ruili previously had a Covid outbreak in March and launched a campaign to vaccinate the entire city in April.



China has relied on a tough lockdown strategy and mass testing to tamp down outbreaks, even as it has stepped up the pace of vaccinations. Central health officials have said they want to vaccinate 80% of the population.

Photo: A man wearing a mask walks next to a skull sculpture in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI