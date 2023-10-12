China says 3 citizens killed in Hamas attack; Red Cross in contact with both sides on hostages

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that three Chinese nationals were killed, two are missing and several were injured during Hamas’ attack in Israel this past weekend.

“China will coordinate efforts to treat the injured and urge authorities to search for other missing people,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross is in touch with both Hamas and Israeli authorities about hostages taken by Hamas militants during a deadly incursion, a senior official said on Thursday.

“We are now in contact with Hamas and Israeli officials as part of efforts on this issue,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director, who called for their immediate release.

“As a neutral intermediary we stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits; facilitate communication between hostages and family members; and to facilitate any eventual release,” he added.

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier stands next to a military vehicle near Be’eri, Israel. According to Israeli officials, 108 Israeli bodies were found in the Be’eri kibbutz, near the Gaza border, following Hamas attack on 07 October. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

