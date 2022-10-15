China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) – China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday.

Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

An image of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed at a photo exhibit at the Hotel Nikko in Beijing, China, 15 October 2022. The opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will commence on 16 October where Xi Jinping is expected to win his unprecedented third term as supreme leader. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard)

