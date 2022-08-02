China says politicians who ‘play with fire’ on Taiwan will pay, finds Russian support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who “play with fire” on the Taiwan issue will “come to no good end”, according to a ministry statement.

He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Russia views U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan as a “provocation” aimed at pressuring Beijing.

In a press briefing, Zakharova said that Russia supporters Beijing’s One China principle, and opposes Taiwanese independence “in any form”.

via Reuters