China says U.S. will pay ‘heavy price’ for interference

China said on Thursday that the United States will pay a “heavy price” for its wrongdoing, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it may sanction those involved in Hong Kong arrests and that the U.S.’ U.N. ambassador would visit Taiwan.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking to reporters, urged the United States to immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also said that China would take necessary measures to safeguard companies’ rights and interests in response to the United States considering adding Alibaba and Tencent to a China stock ban.

The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, Reuters reported.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

