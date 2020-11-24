China sets launch window for mission to moon

Reading Time: < 1 minute
China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon between 4 am and 5 am Beijing time on Tuesday (2000-2100 GMT on Monday), the official Xinhua news agency said, citing information from the country’s National Space Administration.
The Chang’e-5 probe, to be launched from China’s southern Hainan province, is being sent to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any country to retrieve samples from the moon since the 1970s.
The Times of Malta says that the sooner the Nationalist Party realises it has little chance of currying favours with the hunters’ lobby, the better its chances of inching closer to the Labour Party on support. There is little indication that Robert ...
Pope Francis took to task people protesting against coronavirus restrictions, insisting there was no justification to their demonstrations. He compared such protests to the "healthy indignation" which was shown in protests against racism which follo...
Russia on Tuesday opened a new criminal case into Jehovah's Witnesses, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday, adding that the religion's management centre had illegally resumed working.
Russian investigators said searches were under...
Brexit was the key item on the agenda of the latest meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), which met on Monday in the presence of Minister within the Office of Prime Minister Carmelo Abela and Parliamentary Secreta...
The World Health Organization (WHO) has had assurances from China that an international field trip to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus will be arranged as soon as possible, its top emergency expert said on Monday.
Chinese researcher...
In-Nazzjon covers a vigil by Malta Can Association to raise awareness about a seven-year-old girl who was abducted by her biological mother 44 days ago. The girl has been in foster care with a family since she was six months.
Another story says t...
The Times quotes figures showing that six in ten Covid-19 patients who are taken into intensive care die from the disease despite the ventilators. Published by Mater Dei doctors, the report says the rate compares to other hospitals abroad.
...
The Independent speaks to CME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who said that businesses expect to see a rise in sales on Black Friday, despite the pandemic. Mamo said that families this year have saved more than ten times the usual amounts.
The paper pub...
L-Orizzont leads with an interview with government MP Silvio Parnis who said that his political career is coming to an end because he cannot ‘help people’ any longer. The former Parliamentary Secretary admits that he was hurt by the Cabinet reshuffl...
