China tells U.S. to stop containment and suppression against it

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart that the United States should stop the practice of containment and suppression against China and not create new obstacles to the relationship between the two countries, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In my call with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we spoke about our efforts to responsibly manage the competition between our two countries, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and support for Haiti. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 31, 2022

Wang also said in a Monday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that export controls that Washington imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must be rectified.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call on Sunday and discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart on the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, the statement said.

Photo: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi . EPA-EFE/BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first