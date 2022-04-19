China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China told Russia it will continue to increase “strategic coordination” with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement said.

In Washington, improving ties between China and Russia have security experts worried that the world’s two most powerful authoritarian states are determined to reshape the global order in their favour.

China and Russia have often been contentious rivals, but under Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the two countries’ relations have grown closer than at any time since the early days of the Cold War.

via Reuters