Chinese military continues to train, prepare for war -defence ministry spokesperson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) – China’s military is continuing to train and prepare for war, and will continue to organise relevant military operations on a regular basis, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The remarks by Wu Qian come amid simmering tension in the Taiwan Strait following presidential and parliamentary elections on the island earlier this month.

China’s defence ministry added that U.S. warships and planes have caused trouble and provocation on China’s doorstep, and carried out large-scale, high-frequency activities in waters and airspace around the country.

The comments by ministry spokesperson Wu Qian came after the United States Navy sailed its first warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Wednesday since presidential and parliamentary elections on the island.

The U.S. Navy said the destroyer USS John Finn transited through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait that was “beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state”.

Chinese armed forces have handled matter in accordance with laws, and relevant actions were justified, reasonable, professional and restrained, Wu said at a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen in Beijing; Writing by Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

