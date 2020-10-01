Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend express their ‘deep pain’ following miscarriage

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chrissy Teigen has said she and husband John Legend are “shocked” and in “deep pain” after she suffered a miscarriage.

The US model and TV presenter had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy. 

The couple announced they were expecting a third child in August.

Teigen and Legend, 41, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and said their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen, 34, announced she had suffered a miscarriage, wrote a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote on Wednesday night.”

Teigen shared the news with a black-and-white picture showing her crying while sitting in a hospital bed.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1311517048858574848/photo/1

%d bloggers like this: