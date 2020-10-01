Chrissy Teigen and John Legend express their ‘deep pain’ following miscarriage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chrissy Teigen has said she and husband John Legend are “shocked” and in “deep pain” after she suffered a miscarriage.

The US model and TV presenter had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

The couple announced they were expecting a third child in August.



Teigen and Legend, 41, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and said their third child was the first conceived without IVF.



Teigen, 34, announced she had suffered a miscarriage, wrote a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote on Wednesday night.”

Teigen shared the news with a black-and-white picture showing her crying while sitting in a hospital bed.

