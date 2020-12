Reading Time: < 1 minute

A local tourist visits the Church of Nativity ahead of the Christmas preparations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 20 Decembe​r 2020. Palestinian Authorities imposed a total lockdown in West Bank from 20 December – 02 January, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases among Pales​tinians, with one-day exceptions of the Bethlehem city to allow the Christmas market.

EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

