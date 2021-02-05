Christopher Plummer, Sound of Music’s Captain Von Trapp dies at 91

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Christopher Plummer, the Hollywood legend best known for his iconic role as Captain Von Trapp in the classic musical “The Sound of Music,” has died at 91. His family confirmed the news. He died peacefully at his home in Connecticut alongside his wife Elaine Taylor.

Born in Toronto, Plummer decided to learn to act after watching Olivier in Henry V – later going on to be directed by the performer during the National Theatre’s early years. While there, he appeared in a variety of plays including Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

He won his first Tony Award after his Cyranoperformance on Broadway in 1973 (a year after wrapping up at the National) for Best Actor in a Musical. His second Tony came in 1997 for Barrymore.

He was nominated for Tonys in both 2004 (King Lear) and Inherit the Wind (2007), while also taking on a variety of Shakespearean roles including as Prospero in The Tempest in 2010.

Indie Wire / What’s on Stage

Like this: Like Loading...